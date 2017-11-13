Seasonal workers in high demand - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Seasonal workers in high demand

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The holiday hiring season began a month ago, but retailers like Toys R Us, JC Penney and Kohl's are reportedly still looking for temporary help.

"It's certainly a worker's market right now," says Snagajob CEO Peter Harrison.  

"The number of employers who keep people on just keeps growing," he adds.  "This year, 93% of employers in our survey expect to keep workers on."

Researchers at Challenger, Gray and Christmas agree, and are calling this holiday hiring period a "three-month job interview."

Harrison says the increased competition for workers is leading to increased wages and other benefits as well.

