Hairball to return to Sioux City

The band Hairball is set to return to the Sioux City Convention Center on Saturday, December 30th, at 7:30pm.

Hairball is a band that will create one of the best rock concerts you have ever seen with fire, video screens, smoke machines, costumes, and full mix of 80's rock from bands like: Guns & Roses, AC/DC, Aerosmith, and more.

Tickets go on sale today, which can be purchased here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8242948/hairball-sioux-city-sioux-city-convention-center. You can also visit the Tyson Events Center Box Office, or call 800-514-ETIX.

Tickets are only $17.50 today thru Thursday, and prices will raise to $22.50 from Friday, November 17th, through Friday, December 29th, and a final day of show price of $27.50.