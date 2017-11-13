Some men are finding prostate relief with a noninvasive medical device

It's an issue affecting one in four men by the age of 55, and it only worsens with age.

You could be watching the game, or trying to get a good night's sleep, but you're constantly interrupted by the need to go to the bathroom.

Some men are finding relief with a noninvasive medical device.

Gary Baker, a patient said, "I was probably around 45 that I noticed and would have to get up more frequently at night to urinate."

Gary Baker is a rancher, who spends most of his days out on a tractor. Days and nights that were interrupted by the need to go to the bathroom, sometimes every half hour.



"You're exhausted because you haven't had the amount of sleep you need. anxiety sets in you're just irritable through the day so there are a lot of side effects," Baker said.

Baker is one of nearly 40 million American men who suffer from an enlarged prostate.

Dr. Paul Kenworthy, a urologist said, "BPH or Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia is really the physical enlargement of that glandular tissue of the prostate and the incidence of that enlargement causing symptoms increases with each decade of life."

Symptoms include:

Urgency to urinate

Difficulties urinating

Impaired sexual functioning

Fatigue

If left untreated, it could cause permanent kidney or bladder damage.

At one point, Baker was on medication for BPH and anxiety.

Baker said, "When you get to a point, you realize that you'll do anything."

Dr. Kenworthy, a urologist said, "What really interested me what that that it was a totally different treatment from what we had before."

Urolift is an FDA approved, outpatient, minimally invasive procedure that uses tiny implants to relieve obstruction of the prostate. With no cutting, heating or removal of tissue as with previous treatments.

Dr. Kenworthy, a urologist said, "It's literally like holding the lobes of the prostate open like opening the curtains on center stage."

Newly released trial results show the Urolift system is the only BPH procedure that does not cause new symptoms of sustained sexual dysfunction.

Doctors say it is a permanent solution that should become the standard care.

Baker says he's totally off his medication and he's sleeping soundly now.

Baker said, "I feel great I feel great it's just a new lease on life and there's not anxiety of wondering where is the restroom out in public before I was always looking for a restroom and had to know where one was now I don't have to worry about that it's really been a life-changing procedure for myself."

The procedure itself lasts about an hour afterward the men walk right out of the doctor's office within a couple of weeks most report that their symptoms have completely disappeared.