Gloomy kick-start to the workweek

We closed out the weekend on a pleasant note across the KTIV Viewing Area with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures and we continue on the warming trend as we kick-start the workweek. Temperatures will be climbing toward average, rising near that 50° mark, with the help of some breezy southerly winds. Clouds will also be increasing as a warm front continues to push in. They look to stay thick as this boundary rises into the region heading into tomorrow. Even more warmth will then be felt by our Tuesday with highs near 60° expected. The trailing cold front sweeps in early Wednesday which will cool us back toward seasonable levels Wednesday and Thursday. Another disturbance moves in Thursday night and this looks to bring the chance for some rain late Thursday through Friday night. This system looks to sweep in some colder air with lower to middle 40s expected through the weekend. High pressure looks to build in behind in though and this will keep us dry and sunshine filled Saturday through the start of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer