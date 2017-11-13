AG REPORT: New analysis offers insight into Iowa farmers

A new comprehensive analysis of Iowa agriculture is offering a glimpse of what the Hawkeye state looks like today.

According to the National Agricultural Statistics Services, the size of the average Iowa family farm has not changed in nearly 20 years, staying around 350-acres.

Despite this, Iowa continues to lead the nation in corn production, with last year averaging a record corn crop of 203 bushels per acre.

This is well above the U-S average of nearly 175 bushels per acre.

Outside of the fields, Iowa's cows are producing nearly 24,000 pounds of milk, up three percent from a year ago.

Iowa's yield is early 860 more pounds than the national average.

