Enjoy Thanksgiving more with new "Thanksgiving Dinner Pants"

Stove Top wants you to enjoy more Thanksgiving with its new Thanksgiving Dinner Pants, designed with a stretch-waist and some Stove Top stuffing flair.

The makers of Stove Top stuffing don't want you to worry about getting stuffed this Thanksgiving.

Instead, they want you to enjoy more Thanksgiving with their new "Thanksgiving Dinner Pants."

Stove Top has created pants with an over-the-belly stretch-waist band and some stove top stuffing flair, for your expanding turkey belly.

So no more unbuttoning your pants when you feel stuffed.

The pants are available for $19.98 for a limited time while supplies last, in sizes small to extra large, at thanksgivingdinnerpants.com.