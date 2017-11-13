Florida man fights for emotional support squirrel - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Florida man fights for emotional support squirrel

Condo board threatens to evict Ryan Boylan from his home if he doesn't give up his beloved pet. Condo board threatens to evict Ryan Boylan from his home if he doesn't give up his beloved pet.
A Florida man is fighting to keep his emotional support squirrel, and facing possible eviction from his Clearwater Beach condominium as a result.

Ryan Boylan and Brutis are inseparable.

He rescued her last year after Hurricane Matthew.

"Ever since then I mean, oh my God, I can't imagine not being around her," said Boylan.

But he could lose her.

Property management at Island Walk Condominiums discovered Brutis back in April when she was chased up a tree by a dog.

According to a complaint filed by the condo association to Boylan and the condo owner, exotic animals are not allowed. 

