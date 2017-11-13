Volcano lava melts GoPro - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Amazing, up-close video of a tour guide's GoPro becoming engulfed in a lava flow in Hawaii.

Erik Storm says it happened by accident while he was guiding a tour in Kalapana back in August of 2016.

Storm says he used a rock hammer to extract the camera after the lava began to cool and harden.

He thought it had surely been destroyed, but was amazed to see the blue Wi-Fi light still blinking!

And as you can see, the footage of the lava was all there!

Storm has rejected accusations that the incident was staged.

He says the 2016 video is just now getting attention because a professional photographer he recently spoke to wanted to feature it in a story.

