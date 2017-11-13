Powerful earthquake, magnitude 7.3 shakes Iran-Iraq border region, killing more than 140 people in Iran alone.

Death toll continues to rise after deadly 7.3 earthquake at the border of Iran and Iraq

The toll of dead and injured continues to rise at the border of Iran and Iraq after a deadly 7.3 rocked the region overnight.

It was a massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck a region that divides Iran and Iraq and it's one of the most seismically active places on the planet.

The effects of the quake were felt as far west as the Mediterranean coast.

Iranian state run media says that the death toll has risen to above 400, with about 6,000 other people injured.

Now the hardest hit area was in Iran's Kermanshah province, about ten miles from the Iraqi border.

A mountainous region made up of a patchwork of farms.

Rescuers are back in for a second night, trying to find survivors in collapsed buildings while authorities are warning that the death toll will almost certainly rise.

Iranian social media and news agencies have shown images and videos of chandeliers and people fleeing their homes and huddling together in streets and parks.

Now, authorities and rescuers here are trying to work through all of this debris and I think it will come clear in the coming hours and days just how bad this earthquake was.

