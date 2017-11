The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Foundation is accepting donations for park benches at Cone Park.

The soon-to-be-opened park is located at 3800 Line Drive.

Officials said the $2,500 donation is tax-deductible.

The benches are made of 100% recycled plastic and can be engraved and personalized.

Officials said the benches will be placed around Cone Park Lodge and splash pad/ice skating rink.

For more information, contact 712-279-6126.