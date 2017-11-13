Sixth Roy Moore accuser steps forward

A sixth woman has stepped forward with allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, stating he assaulted her when she was 16-years-old and he was serving as a district attorney.

Another allegation of sexual misconduct against Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama came to light Monday.

Beverly Young Nelson says Moore was a regular customer at the restaurant where she worked when she was 16, and one night assaulted her after offering her a ride home.

"He said 'you're just a child and I'm the D.A. and if you tell anyone, no one will believe you'," Nelson said in a press conference Monday.

Nelson is the fifth woman to come forward after the Washington Post published a report Thursday, in which a woman claimed Moore had inappropriate sexual contact with her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was 32.

Three other women said Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

Moore has denied any wrongdoing and threatened legal action, however, the political fallout has been swift.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, echoed calls from more than a dozen fellow Republicans, saying Moore should step aside.

Moore, meanwhile, pledged to remain in the race, which is just four weeks away.

