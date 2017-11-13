Democrats pick Dr. Wendt, GOP pick Carlin to face off for Iowa Senate District 3 candidate special election

The stage is set for a special election to fill the seat of Iowa State Senator Bill Anderson in District 3, who is resigning from the post.

GOP candidate Jim Carlin will face off against Democrat Dr. Todd Wendt.

Carlin is a current Iowa State House Representative.

He was nominated by GOP delegates in Sioux City Monday night.

Democratic nominee, Dr. Wendt is a Sioux City native and has spent the last 17 years as the superintendent of schools in Le Mars.

The special election is set for December 12.

Previous:

Senator Bill Anderson is resigning to take over as executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation.

Woodbury County Republicans meet, Monday, to nominate their candidate for the District 3 Senate seat.

They'll choose between two Republicans, current State Representative Jim Carlin, and Akron, Iowa, city council member Alex Pick.

KTIV will tell you who the GOP picks, tonight, on "News 4 at Ten."