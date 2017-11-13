Clouds hang tough but temps should warm some Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Clouds hang tough but temps should warm some Tuesday

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Clouds dominated the start of our workweek keeping most of our highs in the 40s.  

Those same clouds are going to hang tough tonight and continue to bring us some areas of fog and maybe even some drizzle as well.  

That fog and drizzle could linger into Tuesday morning with central and eastern Siouxland probably staying mostly cloudy late into the day.  

Western Siouxland will have a chance of clearing out a little bit during the afternoon and highs should be a little warmer tomorrow with low to mid 50s possible.

A cold front helps clear things out by Wednesday with highs close to 50 degrees.

Clouds start to return on a breezy Thursday and by Thursday night and Friday we could see a few rain showers move through.  

Cooler weather moves in for the weekend despite the fact that we'll be seeing more sunshine.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low 40s and it's looking to be pretty windy on Saturday.

