Noland, Kempt listed 1-2 on Iowa State's QB depth chart

Iowa State has come back to earth a little bit with two straight losses to West Virginia and Oklahoma State. After playing four straight games against teams that have been ranked at some point, ISU is looking for a break at 1-9 Baylor.

Iowa State, played three quarterbacks in a 49-42 loss to Okie State. Kyle Kempt left after re-aggravating a shoulder injury. Redshirt freshman Zeb Noland completed 17 of 28 passes for 263 yards, while Joel Lanning also threw a TD pass.

Kempt practiced Sunday, but he and Noland are tops on the depth chart this week.

"To come in a critical situation and a competitive environment like it was on Saturday, I was really proud of him," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "Taking what the defense gives you, that's really hard for young guys to do. Sometimes as a young guy you feel like you got to be the guy and really in this offense all you really got to do is distribute the ball where it needs to be distributed."

Iowa State is a 9.5 point favorite over Baylor. Kickoff is at 1:30 on Saturday in Waco, Texas.