Morningside sweeps weekly GPAC football honors

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (Courtesy Morningside College) -

Morningside College swept this week’s Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference Football Player of the Week awards after the third-ranked Mustangs shut out No. 25 Concordia University in last Saturday’s regular season finale in Seward, Neb.

Trent Solsma is the GPAC Offensive Player of the Week, Xavier Spann is the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week and Spencer Wyant is the GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Solsma, a junior quarterback from Dakota Dunes, S.D., passed for 282 yards and four touchdowns to raise his season’s total to 42 touchdowns passes. Solsma has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of the Mustangs’ 11 games and has thrown four or more TD passes in seven of them.

Spann, a junior defensive back from Lakeland, Fla., tied a Morningside single-game record with three pass interceptions, matching a feat that had been achieved nine times before. Spann is the Mustangs’ co-leader with four interceptions this season.

Wyant, a junior punter from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, averaged 41.8 yards per punt with a long of 58 yards. Three of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. Wyant also had a 30-yard run on a fake punt.

Morningside finished the regular season with a perfect 11-0 record, including an 8-0 mark in the GPAC to win its seventh consecutive league title. The Mustangs will host 16th-ranked Sterling College on Saturday at noon in a first round game in the 2017 NAIA Football Championship Series.

