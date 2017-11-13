Hearing delayed for former Crossroads worker suspected of stealing from clients

A Sioux City woman charged with allegedly stealing $30,000 from disabled adults over a two-year period, is expected to be in court on December 4.

48-year old Lisa Sembach-Preston is charged with 19 felony counts of Dependent Adult Abuse-Financal Exploitation. She also faces 13 counts of second-degree theft, three counts of third degree theft and three counts of fourth degree theft. She was expected to be in court on Monday, but was pushed back to December 4.

Sembach-Preston is a former employee of Crossroads of Western Iowa, where court documents say she was assigned as the care provider for 19 people. Part of her responsibilities included taking care of their bank accounts and financial matters.

Court documents say she misappropriated money from those accounts to buy everything from furniture, clothing, a trip to Las Vegas and to pay her rent.

Sioux City Police say all of this happened at Crossroads from between February 2015 to April of this year.