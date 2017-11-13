Bancroft, NE bank robber pleads guilty

One of the men charged in an April bank robbery in Bancroft, Nebraska, has pleaded guilty to all charges.

Jeffrey Bonneau is charged with one count of bank robbery, and one count of a firearm by a prohibited person. He will be sentenced on February 12.

Investigators say, on April 20th, Bonneau walked into the First Bank of Bancroft and demanded money from the bank teller. After taking the money, Bonneau fled on an ATV before being captured a short time later south of Bancroft.

Another man, Lenn Zuhlke, is charged with one count of bank robbery. His role is not defined in court documents.