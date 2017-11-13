Judge sentences Emerson, NE woman for stealing from her employer

A northeast Nebraska woman will spend at least 16 months behind bars after pleading guilty to embezzling over a $100,000 from a manufacturing company.

36-year old Hollie Koopman plead guilty to one count of theft by unlawful taking, and one count of theft by deception.

She'll serve no less than 16 months and no more than 4 years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, Nebraska.

As part of the plea agreement, Koopman will pay a restitution of $97,000 to Emerson Manufacturing. Court documents say Koopman made over $162,000 in unauthorized expenditures at Emerson Manufacturing between 2009 to 2016. Koopman said in the documents she was using funds from Emerson Manufacturing to pay off credit card debt and for personal use.