New additions to Cone Park approved

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Foundation is accepting donations for park benches at Cone Park.

Plans for new additions to Sioux City's Cone Park Splash Pad and Ice Rink have been approved.

Sioux City City Council approved a nearly 6 thousand dollar addition to the park.

These additions would include an extended length of chiller lines, concrete flooring in the maintenance building, and a deduction for a retaining wall along with other construction.

The first order was approved back on September 11th to purchase and install the maintenance building for almost 57-thousand dollars.

It's something city council members say they are excited about.

"We're having a soft opening for some of the sponsors on December 5th so, we're kind of trying to, you know, to try to get the necessities out of everything, you know, try and get everything working right. Cone Park is going to be a huge addition to the city," says City Council member Rhonda Capron.

The total budget for Cone Park Splash Pad and Ice Rink Project is nearly 3.5 million dollars.