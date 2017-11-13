HEALTHBEAT 4: Family of Fighters

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can lead to paralysis, or even death.

Thankfully, families do not have to worry about the virus, as it was eliminated from the United States back in 1979.

Unfortunately, Polio-like silicosis, or a disease with symptoms like polio, is affecting a small amount of children.

"He is a go-getter, he's got lots of spirit, lots of energy," said Traci Van Houten, Brennan's Mother. "I love that kid."

Meet Brennan Van Houten-

He is a 6 year old who lives for any type of sport or physical activity, and loves his parents and two older brothers.

One of his favorite past-times-

"I like nurf gun wars"

"Brennan likes to play nurf guns, sometimes we have nurf gun wars"

"And he usually likes me to play nurf gun wars, or something with him"

Brennan also has an undetermined disease, that is possibly polio-like myelitis.

"It was devastating. It happened in 2014, it's a year I never want to repeat again," said Van Houten.

After first having two healthy boys, his mom, Traci Van Houten, found it difficult to comprehend Brennan's diagnosis.

"When I look at him today, I know he's going to be just fine," said Van Houten. "But it was a really hard diagnosis when we learned about it. Nothing you would want for any of your kids."

In the beginning, Brennan had to go to three days a week of physical therapy at the local hospital.

"We had to undergo a lot of extensive physical therapy for Brennan after his initial diagnosis." adds Van Houten.

To help him walk, the 6-year-old wears a brace on his leg

"He goes through shoes and pants like you wouldn't believe, just because of the wear and tear that the brace does,"

Throughout all the hardships, the Van Shouter's wouldn't have their family any other way.

"An experience like this, kind of humbles a person," adds Van Houten. "It stops you in your tracks. You have to figure out, and start over, as far as everyday life."

"I mean, he's got a heart of gold, and wakes up every day, and happy- we get through it."

The exact cause of illness, is unknown.

One event that Brennan looks forward to- is camp through SportAbility Iowa.

SportAbility of Iowa is a nonprofit organization that provides ongoing sports and recreation programs to help people in the local community with physical disabilities.

Not only that, but families are invited to take part as well.

Brennan and his brothers rock climb, play wheelchair basketball, and many more activities through the camp.

The camp is something that Brennan's mother Traci, says has been a blessing in her life.

"It's just a positive influence for him," said Traci Van Houten, Brennan's Mother. "The friendships I've made, the people we've met, the support system. It's invaluable to me."

Brennan has won many awards at camp-including "energizer bunny" because he is always going from sun-up, to sun-down.

For more information, you can go to http://sportabilityofiowa.org