Republicans select Jim Carlin as candidate for Senate District 3 special election

Following Iowa State Senator Bill Anderson resignation, a special election was needed to fill Anderson's seat. Monday night, GOP delegates met in Sioux City to choose their candidate for the District 3 Senate seat.

Delegates selected State Representative Jim Carlin as the Republican Party's candidate in the December 12 special election. Carlin got 58 percent of the vote. Challenger Alex Pick, an Akron, Iowa, city council member, got 42-percent support.

Before the vote, delegates met inside the Woodbury County GOP headquarters in downtown Sioux City. Both candidates told the delegates why they would make the best candidate for the District 3 seat, which covers parts of Plymouth and Woodbury Counties outside of Sioux City. Delegates picked Carlin, who says his track record qualifies him to represent the people of District 3. "I've made a career out of being an advocate for people in the courtroom of the state for 25 years," said Carlin. "I've done a lot of non-profit work. I've done a lot of work geared towards serving and advancing the interests of people. I think that history speaks to that genuine concern and care for working middle class Iowans."

Carlin will face the Democratic candidate, Dr. Todd Wendt, in the December 12 special election. Wendt is the son of the late State Representative and Sioux City educator, Dr. Roger Wendt. The Sioux City native has spent the last 17 years as the superintendent of schools in Le Mars.