Mercy Medical Center holding Ugly Sweater Fundraiser

Officials at Mercy Medical Center are looking to turn something ugly into a beautiful fundraiser.

Mercy Home Care is selling ugly Christmas sweaters by the Kaleidoscope Gift Shop at Mercy through Wednesday of this week.

They will be sold November 14 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and November 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They'll also sell them December 4th and 5th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., as part of a fundraiser for home bound patients.

Sweaters, and the materials to make the sweaters, have been donated by individuals and organizations in Siouxland.

"...and then our clinicians or our nurses or our therapy staff will identify patients who have that desperate need. Who may need just that little thing to be able to keep them home, independently, and safely," says Wendy Beavers, Mercy Acct. Exec.

Officials hope to raise around $1,500 as part of the fundraiser.