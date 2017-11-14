WATCH LIVE: Hurricane recovery Senate hearing - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane recovery Senate hearing

The Senate Committee on Hurricane Recovery will hear testimony Tuesday from U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello on recovery efforts following Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma. 
 
Monday Governor Rossello said Puerto Rico suffered $94 billion of damage from Hurricane Maria and that more than half the territory still has no power.  

He urged Congress to adopt a tax overhaul plan that addresses Puerto Rico's specific needs. 

Watch the hearing live here at 8:30 a.m. 

