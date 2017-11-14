Survey says gift cards are the most wanted holiday gift this sea - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Survey says gift cards are the most wanted holiday gift this season

(NBC News) -

What's the most wanted gift for the holidays?

It appears most Americans aren't asking for clothes or electronics this holiday season.

According to the latest survey by personal finance website WalletHub, four in 10 Americans are hoping to unwrap gift cards, especially those from Amazon, Visa, and Walmart.

So when in doubt, a gift card just might be the perfect gift for more than just those who are hard-to-shop-for on your shopping list.

Do you agree? Do you like to receive gift cards or a gift?

