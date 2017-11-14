California shooter wasn't allowed to have guns

Authorities say three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California, and the shooter was killed by law enforcement after also wounding students at an elementary school.

The family of a gunman who shot 14 people and killed four in Northern California said he had declared he was "on a cliff" with "nowhere to go.".

California gunman's mom says he told her "it's all over now"

A judge had barred the Northern California man who went on a deadly shooting rampage from having guns after he was charged with stabbing a woman earlier this year.



Court records also show that Kevin Neal was charged with illegally firing a weapon and possessing an illegal assault rifle on Jan. 31. The 44-year-old was charged with five felonies and two misdemeanors.



The court records show a judge ordering Neal to stay away from the woman who was stabbed and her mother-in-law on Feb. 28. As part of that protective order, Neal was barred from having guns.



Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Wednesday that police went to Neal's home several times for reports that he was shooting guns, but they never saw him with the weapons.



He says Neal had two homemade semi-automatic weapons and two handguns registered in someone else's name.

Previous:

Authorities say the wife of a gunman who went on a shooting rampage in a Northern California town was found dead inside their home.



Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says investigators found the body of Kevin Janson Neal's wife hidden under the floor. Investigators believe the killing of his wife was the start of the rampage.



Authorities say Neal shot and killed four other people and wounded 10 others at different locations around the rural community of Rancho Tehama Reserve.



Police later shot and killed him.

Previous:

It was just before 8 AM local time when police believe, the armed suspect tried to settle a dispute with a neighbor.

"When it went that far, he just went on a rampage," said Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.

The gunman's rampage covered at least seven locations, including a school, and lasted about 45 minutes.

According to Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnson, "A Police officer rammed the vehicle, forced it off the road, exchange of gunfire which resulted in the shooter's death."

Previous:

Authorities say a series of shootings in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, and that two children were among the wounded.



Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston says one child was shot at a school Tuesday and another was shot while riding in a pickup truck with a woman who was also wounded.



Johnston says the shooter was "randomly picking targets." He says there were seven shooting scenes and that there may be more victims.



Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.

Previous:

A series of shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California left three people dead and several others wounded Tuesday, including students at an elementary school, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, but it was not clear if authorities counted it among the three deaths.

Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston tells a TV station in the city of Chico that officers are investigating at least five crime scenes in and around the school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

"It was right about 8 a.m. we had multiple shots fired in Rancho Tehama," Johnston said. "That evolved to multiple victims and multiple shots at the school, at the elementary school. I am told at this point the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets, that's what I'm told."

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, said no one was killed at the school with kindergarten through fifth grades but that a "number" of students were wounded.

Johnston said the school had been cleared by 10 a.m. but he did not have any information about the victims there.

Three people were being treated at a hospital in Redding, about 50 miles north of the shootings, Mercy Medical Center spokeswoman Marcy Miracle said. She declined to provide other details about the victims or their injuries.



KTIV will have any new details on News 4 Live at 5.

Previous:

At least three people are dead after a shooting at an elementary school in Rancho Tehama, California.

Investigators say the shooting began at one location, with multiple shots fired, then moved to the elementary school.

The gunman was shot and killed by law enforcement officers according to Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston.

"I don't know how many victims, I know of at least three deaths," Johnston said in his first briefing to reporters. "I don't know any information at this time about any of the victims at the school. I know that we have med-evaced a number of students, I know that the school has been cleared, I know that we have the children that were attending school in a safe location at this time."

