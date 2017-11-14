No injuries following hog confinement fire in Merrill, IA - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No injuries following hog confinement fire in Merrill, IA

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
MERRILL, Iowa (KTIV) -

No one was hurt following a fire at a hog confinement in Merrill, Iowa early Tuesday morning. 

Merrill Fire Chief Jacob Conley said the fire began around 7:30 a.m. at 24182 Impala Avenue in Merrill.

Conley says 2600 hogs were inside at the time but none were injured. 

The fire was under control within an hour and monitored for hot spots.

Conley says the cause of the fire was a propane heater that started insulation on fire. 

He says roughly $30,000 of damage was caused to the hog confinement. 

Merrill, Hinton and Le Mars fire crews were called to the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.