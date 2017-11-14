Iowa State Medical Examiner determines Milford fire victim died - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa State Medical Examiner determines Milford fire victim died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Posted:
MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) -

Update:

The Iowa State Medical Examiner released the cause of death of a man who's body was discovered in a burned down storage shed in Milford, Iowa on November 7.

Dennis Klein, Iowa State Medical Examiner says the autopsy of 53-year-old Francis Petska showed the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

The cause of fire is still under investigation. 

Previous story:

We now know the identity of a man who's body was discovered in a burned down storage shed in Milford, Iowa on November 7. 

Milford Police have identified the victim as 53-year old Francis Petska of Spirit Lake, Iowa. 

The fire happened shortly after 8 o'clock November 7 at a storage facility on Q Avenue.

Smoke was also coming from several surrounding units.

The fire was put out within fifteen minutes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.