Iowa State Medical Examiner determines Milford fire victim died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Update:

The Iowa State Medical Examiner released the cause of death of a man who's body was discovered in a burned down storage shed in Milford, Iowa on November 7.

Dennis Klein, Iowa State Medical Examiner says the autopsy of 53-year-old Francis Petska showed the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.

Previous story:

We now know the identity of a man who's body was discovered in a burned down storage shed in Milford, Iowa on November 7.

Milford Police have identified the victim as 53-year old Francis Petska of Spirit Lake, Iowa.

The fire happened shortly after 8 o'clock November 7 at a storage facility on Q Avenue.

Smoke was also coming from several surrounding units.

The fire was put out within fifteen minutes.