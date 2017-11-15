Macy's Thanksgiving Parade float preview

Five new floats will make their debut at the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The floats have been under construction at a New Jersey Studio since early spring and are finally ready to make their journey through the streets of the big apple.

The biggest innovation for this year's floats lots of moving parts.

And some new giant character balloons will also make the parade route including the Grinch and Olaf.



According to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade website, South Dakota Department of Tourism will also feature the float "Mount Rushmore's American Pride" this year.



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be November 23 starting at 9 a.m. and the encore is at 2 p.m. on NBC and KTIV.







