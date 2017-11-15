Newman Grove, NE voters deny $12.5 million school bond - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Newman Grove, NE voters deny $12.5 million school bond

Posted:
NEWMAN GROVE, NE (News Channel Nebraska) -

Newman Grove Public Schools will need to find a new way to finance school improvements after a school bond failed to pass a special election on Tuesday.

Unofficial election results posted to the Madison County website show 386 votes against the school bond and 290 votes for it. 70.8 percent of the 955 possible voters participated in the mail-in election.

The District was asking for a $12.5 million bond to demolish the existing shop facility to make room for an elementary addition to the existing junior/senior high. They also want to shift the elementary building to a daycare and early childhood center and build a vocational ag building across the street.

Superintendent Mikal Shalikow says the elementary school students have to cross Highway 45 as four times a day to get to the cafeteria, gym or music room in the junior/senior high. The elementary school building was constructed in 1930.

The bond was projected to increase the District’s levy by seven cents.

