Former northwest Iowa woman sentenced for embezzling nearly $300,000 from bank where she worked

A former northwest Iowa woman has been sentenced to three months in federal prison after admitting to embezzling nearly $ 300,000 from the Estherville bank where she used to work.

51-year-old Cindy Harris, who now lives in Missoula, Montana, was also ordered to serve three months of home confinement followed by four years of supervised release.

She also must pay all of the money back.

In June, Harris pleaded guilty to one count of bank theft, embezzlement and misapplication of funds.

Harris, who used to live in Wallingford, admitted that from about 2002 and continuing through mid-2013, she stole the money in cash from the Emmet County State Bank while she was an employee there.

Harris was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.