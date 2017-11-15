UnityPoint Health patients warned of possible drop of Medicaid health plan

Some 54,000 patients with UnityPoint Health could be impacted if the group's contract with Amerigroup of Iowa ends at the end of the year.

Amerigroup is one of the two remaining managed care organizations that participate in the state's Medicaid program, Iowa Health Link.

While contract discussions continue, if an agreement is not reached by the end of the year, UnityPoint Health will no longer be part of the provider network for Amerigroup beginning January 1.

If this happens, UnityPoint hospitals, clinics and UnityPoint at Home will no longer provide care for Amerigroup members beginning April 1, except for emergency care.

Patients have been notified of the potential change. If the agreement between UnityPoint Health and Amerigroup falls through, patients will need to choose the following:

Stay with their UnityPoint Health provider and then change their MCO.

Or keep their Amerigroup plan and change to an in-network provider.

For more information, members can visit the UnityPoint website.