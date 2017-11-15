BPI worker aid fund applications due Saturday

An aid fund application deadline is looming for workers laid off by South Dakota meat producer Beef Products Inc.



The Dakota Dunes-based company in September set up a $10 million fund for employees who lost their jobs when the company closed three plants in 2012 over reports of a beef product lean finely textured beef.



The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports applications for the BPI Family Support Fund are due Saturday. More than 600 people have already applied.



BPI Family Support Fund Application



The company laid off about 750 workers and closed plants in Texas, Kansas and Iowa in 2012, saying ABC's coverage of the producer's lean, finely textured beef product misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe. ABC stood by its reporting.



BPI sued ABC for defamation. Terms of a June settlement are confidential.



