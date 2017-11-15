Colder but sunny for our Wednesday

After a couple of cloudy days the sunshine is finally returning for mid-week as high pressure takes back over. This will give us a slightly cooler day though with highs falling back into the upper 40s which is fairly seasonable for this time of the year. Our northeast neighborhoods will be staying closer to 40° with our NE towns likely climbing into the low to mid 50s. Skies stay clear tonight as temperatures fall back toward 20° so make sure you get the jacket back out Thursday morning. Our next system begins to approach from the west and this will give us a few more clouds as well as breezy SE winds. Gusts could occasionally climb over 30 mph. Even more cloud cover will be seen Friday as well as a few sprinkles possible.

Out ahead of the cold front, highs look to climb back into the 50s and 60s across the area but will quickly cool down behind it, stepping into Saturday. There could even be a little rain and snow mix overnight Friday before moisture exits the region. Temperatures look to fall back below average, with highs in the 40s, and even 30s north and east of Sioux City Saturday but quickly rebound Sunday as southerly flow kicks in yet again. This will allow us to climb back above average as we step into next week with highs climbing back toward that 50° mark. Look for colder conditions though just in time for mid-week, with Thanksgiving Eve temps staying the 30s and 40s. As it looks now, we'll be staying dry through the viewing area with partly cloudy skies expected Monday through Wednesday.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer