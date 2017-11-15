3 UCLA freshman suspended indefinitely upon returning from China

President Donald Trump says he's hopeful that three UCLA basketball players detained in China will be allowed to return home soon.

President Donald Trump says he's hopeful that three UCLA basketball players detained in China will be allowed to return home soon.

President Donald Trump is asking whether three UCLA basketball players will thank him after they were released from detention in China.

President Donald Trump is asking whether three UCLA basketball players will thank him after they were released from detention in China.

Trump asks whether UCLA players will thank him for release

Trump asks whether UCLA players will thank him for release

UCLA men's basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley deliver statements today about their detainment on suspicion of shoplifting while in China.

Three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China admitted to the crime and apologized before coach Steve Alford announced they were being suspended indefinitely.

LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley were described as "good young men" by Alford at a campus news conference on Wednesday.

The coach said the trio wouldn't be allowed to suit up, practice or travel with the team while the university continues to sort out the circumstances of last week's incident in Hangzhou, China.

Ball, Hill and Riley took turns admitting to their actions and apologizing while also thanking President Donald Trump for intervening on their behalf with his Chinese counterpart. Alford and athletic director Dan Guerrero also spoke, but no one took questions from a horde of media.

Previous:

Wednesday, three UCLA basketball players will speak publicly for the first time after being detained in China.

LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill, and Cody Riley are scheduled to speak at a new conference on the campus of UCLA today along with their coach and athletic director.

The freshman players arrived back in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

They had been detained for nearly a week on suspicion of shoplifting while in China for a season opening game.

They were accused of stealing sunglasses from a department store in China.

It's unclear what disciplinary measures the university will impose against the players.

Chancellor Gene Block sent the following message to the UCLA campus community Tuesday.

"I know many of you have heard the news over the past week about three of our men’s basketball student-athletes who were detained by police in connection with a shoplifting incident in China. Since that time, our primary focus has been on bringing our students back safely, and I am pleased to report that they are now returning home.

I would like to express my gratitude to all who helped us get to this point. I also want to acknowledge everyone who wrote or called to express their thoughts and concerns. We have heard and appreciate everyone’s views. I want to be clear that we take seriously any violations of the law. We remain one of the world’s top academic institutions in large part because of our values and standards, which we work hard to infuse throughout our campus community.

When members of the UCLA family fail to uphold these values, we review these incidents with fair and thorough processes. In this particular case, both Athletics and the Office of Student Conduct will review this incident and guide any action with respect to the involved students. Such proceedings are confidential, which limits the specific information that can be shared.

Our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of all members of our community, particularly our students. I am grateful they are headed home."