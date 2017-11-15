Salvation Army kicks off $218,000 goal for Red Kettle Campaign

The sound of bells will start ringing in the air outside of area businesses Friday.



The Salvation Army of Siouxland kicks off its annual Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of $218,000.

Officials said bell ringers will be stationed at 18 locations around Siouxland.

They said they hope to have more than 500 volunteers to register to ring bells over the course of the Red Kettle season which will end on December 23.

Volunteers can sign up to ring bells here.

Officials said donations can also be received by mail and online here.

Donations can be mailed to PO Box 783, Sioux City, IA 51102.

Funds raised during the annual bell ringing effort are used to provide assistance to more than 500 families at Christmas time, as well as provide food, clothing, disaster services, counseling, youth camping programs, as well as other programs, help to those in need throughout the year.