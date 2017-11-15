Teacher shares the importance of volunteerism

For over 70 years, Goodwill's Hat and Mitten Parties have been bringing smiles to the faces of families throughout Siouxland.

A local 5th-grade teacher shares the importance of urging students to volunteer.



Nicholas Kleve is a teacher at Lewis and Clark Elementary in South Sioux City, Nebraska, as well as Lead Advisor for Student Leadership Council.

Student Leadership Council at the school is made up of 12 students selected by their peers.

"It all revolves around service," said Nicholas Kleve, Teacher/Leadership Council Advisor. "Service to our school, service to our communities."

For the past 4 years, Kleve has brought members from the council to give back at the Hat and Mitten Party.

"Having our students be able to go, and be apart of helping to fit other fellow kids with shoes, socks, mittens- that's a powerful thing for them to experience, and for them to see," said Kleve.

Kleve has worked in schools for many years, and the event has made an impact on his career.

"It sticks with you when you see a kid who has shoes that are duct-taped together," said Kleve. "When those kids go through there, and they're getting shoes, and mittens, and getting these items, it's like Christmas for them."

Kleve says he ultimately wants his students to bring joy to others.

Marleen, a first-time volunteer, thinks this party does just that.

"It helps kids in our community that don't have as much things as we do," said Marleen Alamillo, 5th Grader. "Like shoes, mittens, socks."

Both Marleen and Kleve say the Hat and Mitten Party has taught them a valuable life lesson.

"Be kind to everybody, show respect," said Alamillo.

"We change the world through the little acts that we do," said Kleve. "Through the kindness that we choose, through how we choose to treat our fellow human being. That is what I want students to take away, that's what I want students to remember."

The Goodwill is accepting new shoes, hats, socks and mittens for children ages 5-12 and also be accepting monetary donations for their upcoming Hat and Mitten Parties in December.

The KTIV Hat and Mitten Drive will take place Friday, November 17. Drop off your monetary donations or new shoes, hats, socks, and mittens at the Goodwill locations at 5931 Gordon Drive or 3100 West 4th Street.