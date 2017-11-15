NBC News anchor considers USD professor a "mentor"

Tom Brokaw graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1964. Though he traveled the world as the anchor of the NBC Nightly News, he always came back to his alma mater.

"Being back on campus, what are the strongest memories that stir for you being back on campus?" asked Matt Breen. "I don't think I want to go into those," chuckled Tom Brokaw, NBC News Anchor.

Brokaw admits his academic career at the University of South Dakota was "checkered". He credits two people with setting him back on the "straight and narrow". His future wife, Meredith Auld, and William "Doc" Farber, the head of USD's political science department. "He was one of my mentors," said Brokaw. Farber's statue still stands on campus, today. "He never, ever gave me a pass," said Brokaw. "He made me do the work."

That was never more true than in the spring of 1962. Brokaw was preparing his summer wedding, and wanted to finish college before walking down the aisle. "He said 'you owe me two papers, and until I get those two papers, you don't get your degree'," said Brokaw. "I finished them after we'd gotten married, in 1963, working in Omaha, so I got my degree in 1964. But, it was the right thing for him to do. I needed to be held to a higher standard."

But, what about the next generation of journalists at USD? Brokaw has this advice. "Don't think you're bigger than the story as an individual," said Brokaw.

But, be willing to step up and ask the tough questions. "If you do that, you'll get a reputation for being trustworthy, you'll be satisfied with your work at the end of the day that you've done your job well, and the country will be better off for it," said Brokaw.