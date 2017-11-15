Dordt's Gesink & Northwestern's Wacker take GPAC volleyball hono - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dordt's Gesink & Northwestern's Wacker take GPAC volleyball honors

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Dordt's Jamie Gesink is the GPAC Setter of the Year.

Katie Placke from Hastings was selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year. Matt Buttermore from Hastings was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year. Hastings, Northwestern, and Dordt were the regular season tri-champions, while Hastings won the postseason for 2017.

Five teams will represent the GPAC in the NAIA National Tournament.  Hastings, Dordt, Northwestern, Midland, and Morningside have all advanced to the final site at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.  The GPAC All-Conference teams were selected by the league coaches.

GPAC Volleyball First Team 2017

Name                            Position                        School                          Class    Hometown

Ema Altena                   OH                   Dordt                            JR        Sioux Center, Iowa
Jill Bax                         L                      Hastings                       SR        Lincoln, Neb.
Maci Coffey                  RS                    Doane                          SR        Blue Hill, Neb.  
Jamie Gesink                S                      Dordt                            JR        Sioux Center, Iowa
*Katie Placke                RS/S                Hastings                       SR        Grand Island, Neb.
Lauryn Hilger                 OH                   Northwestern                 JR        Omaha, Neb.
A.J. Horstman               RS                    Northwestern                 SO       Pella, Iowa
Summer Jansen            L                      Dordt                            SR        Sheldon, Iowa
Anna Kiel                      MB                   Northwestern                 SO       Maurice, Iowa
Casey Krolikowski         OH                   Hastings                       JR        Cairo, Neb.
Allison Kuenle               OH                   Doane                          SO       North Platte, Neb.
Nikki Oberfoell              L                      Morningside                  SR        Brighton, Colo.
Priscilla O’Dowd            MB                   Midland                                    JR        Omaha, Neb.
Jessica Peters              S                      Midland                                    JR        Omaha, Neb.

*Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Player-of-the-Year:
Katie Placke, Hastings

GPAC Volleyball Libero-of-the-Year:
Jill Bax, Hastings

GPAC Volleyball Setter-of-the-Year:
Jamie Gesink, Dordt

GPAC Volleyball Freshman-of-the-Year:
Lacey Wacker, Northwestern

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Coach-of-the-Year:
Matt Buttermore, Hastings

**********   

GPAC Volleyball Second Team 2017

Name                            Position                        School                          Class    Hometown

Kiaya Alderson              MB                   Briar Cliff                      FR        Ruthton, Minn.
Jayde Bergmann           RS                    Morningside                  SR        Dakota Dunes, S.D.
Dani Carlson                 S/OH                College of Saint Mary    SO       Elkhorn, Neb.
Makenzie Fink               OH                   Northwestern                 FR        Lanark, Ill.
Becky Frick                   OH                   Dakota Wesleyan          SO       Yankton, S.D.
Emma Gerber                MB                   Morningside                  SO       Worthington, Minn.
Clare Hamburger           S                      Hastings                       JR        Hastings, Neb.
Leah Kamp                   MB                   Dordt                            JR        Tinley Park, Ill.
Andrea LaVene              MB                   Hastings                       SR        Roca, Neb.
Julia Lindbergh              OH                   Dordt                            JR        Margate, Fla.
Alex Neff                      S                      Doane                          SO       North Platte, Neb.
Jessica Nekl                 L                      Midland                                    SR        Shelby, Neb.
Emmie Noyd                 MB                   Concordia                     SO       Shelby, Neb.
Lacey Wacker               S                      Northwestern                 FR        Jackson, Minn.

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff –Keely Woods (RS), Delaney Meyer (S)
Dordt – Haley Moss (RS), Ally Krommendyk (MB)
Morningside – Jenn Buyert (OH), Brittni Olson (MB)
Mount Marty – Lindsey Jaixen (S), Maura Lysne (L)
Northwestern – Karsyn Winterfeld (L), Josie Blankespoor (MB)

