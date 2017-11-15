Dordt's Gesink & Northwestern's Wacker take GPAC volleyball honors

Dordt's Jamie Gesink is the GPAC Setter of the Year.

Katie Placke from Hastings was selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year. Matt Buttermore from Hastings was named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year. Hastings, Northwestern, and Dordt were the regular season tri-champions, while Hastings won the postseason for 2017.

Five teams will represent the GPAC in the NAIA National Tournament. Hastings, Dordt, Northwestern, Midland, and Morningside have all advanced to the final site at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The GPAC All-Conference teams were selected by the league coaches.

GPAC Volleyball First Team 2017

Name Position School Class Hometown

Ema Altena OH Dordt JR Sioux Center, Iowa

Jill Bax L Hastings SR Lincoln, Neb.

Maci Coffey RS Doane SR Blue Hill, Neb.

Jamie Gesink S Dordt JR Sioux Center, Iowa

*Katie Placke RS/S Hastings SR Grand Island, Neb.

Lauryn Hilger OH Northwestern JR Omaha, Neb.

A.J. Horstman RS Northwestern SO Pella, Iowa

Summer Jansen L Dordt SR Sheldon, Iowa

Anna Kiel MB Northwestern SO Maurice, Iowa

Casey Krolikowski OH Hastings JR Cairo, Neb.

Allison Kuenle OH Doane SO North Platte, Neb.

Nikki Oberfoell L Morningside SR Brighton, Colo.

Priscilla O’Dowd MB Midland JR Omaha, Neb.

Jessica Peters S Midland JR Omaha, Neb.

*Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Player-of-the-Year:

Katie Placke, Hastings

GPAC Volleyball Libero-of-the-Year:

Jill Bax, Hastings

GPAC Volleyball Setter-of-the-Year:

Jamie Gesink, Dordt

GPAC Volleyball Freshman-of-the-Year:

Lacey Wacker, Northwestern

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Coach-of-the-Year:

Matt Buttermore, Hastings

GPAC Volleyball Second Team 2017

Name Position School Class Hometown

Kiaya Alderson MB Briar Cliff FR Ruthton, Minn.

Jayde Bergmann RS Morningside SR Dakota Dunes, S.D.

Dani Carlson S/OH College of Saint Mary SO Elkhorn, Neb.

Makenzie Fink OH Northwestern FR Lanark, Ill.

Becky Frick OH Dakota Wesleyan SO Yankton, S.D.

Emma Gerber MB Morningside SO Worthington, Minn.

Clare Hamburger S Hastings JR Hastings, Neb.

Leah Kamp MB Dordt JR Tinley Park, Ill.

Andrea LaVene MB Hastings SR Roca, Neb.

Julia Lindbergh OH Dordt JR Margate, Fla.

Alex Neff S Doane SO North Platte, Neb.

Jessica Nekl L Midland SR Shelby, Neb.

Emmie Noyd MB Concordia SO Shelby, Neb.

Lacey Wacker S Northwestern FR Jackson, Minn.

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff –Keely Woods (RS), Delaney Meyer (S)

Dordt – Haley Moss (RS), Ally Krommendyk (MB)

Morningside – Jenn Buyert (OH), Brittni Olson (MB)

Mount Marty – Lindsey Jaixen (S), Maura Lysne (L)

Northwestern – Karsyn Winterfeld (L), Josie Blankespoor (MB)