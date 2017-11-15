Hawkeyes look for consistency in home finale against Purdue - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hawkeyes look for consistency in home finale against Purdue

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
The Hawkeyes are 5-1 at Kinnick Stadium this season.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

It's senior day for the Hawkeyes Saturday against Purdue. Eighteen seniors will play their last game at Kinnick Stadium. As a group, the senior class has a 33-17 record and has played in three bowl games.

Three of Iowa's four losses have been decided by one possession. The exception was last week's 38-14 loss at Wisconsin, which followed a 55-24 win over Ohio State.

Iowa will be facing a 4-6 Purdue team that Iowa has beaten four times in a row by an average of 18 points. Iowa is 5-1 at home this season but they're still looking from some consistency.

"I think as a team we certainly showed really good potential in all three phases a couple weeks ago in Kinnick, and then it wasn't quite the same this past Saturday, up in a tough environment against a really good football team that was playing at a high level, and we certainly came up short," said head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"We just lost badly to a really good team," said senior running back Akrum Wadley. "Imagine losing again and then again. If we didn't leave the jersey in a better place, we would be living with regret."

Iowa is favored by eight points. Game time for the Hawkeyes is 2:30 Saturday on the Big Ten Network.

