More sun and more wind for Thursday

The sun returned to Siouxland as warmth moved out of the are with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The cold front that brought today's colder air is also going to bring us a cooler night with lows in the low 20s.

Thursday will be a touch closer to average with highs in the mid to upper 40s for most of us under partly cloudy skies.

Friday will become mostly cloudy with although despite the clouds we should warm up pretty nicely with highs in the upper 50s.

Friday night will give us a slight chance of a light rain and snow mix. We'll quickly clear out and then see a lot of sun over the weekend with highs in the 40s.

Monday warms up a bit better with highs in the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Some cooling moves back in after that with highs falling from the low 40s on Tuesday into the upper 30s on Wednesday.

Our weather pattern stays pretty quiet with no rain or snow in the forecast from Saturday through Wednesday.