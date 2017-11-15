Workers remove time capsule from Woodbury courthouse - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Workers remove time capsule from Woodbury courthouse

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

On Tuesday, County workers stepped back in time.

Workers, at the Woodbury County Courthouse, removed a time capsule from the building's cornerstone in preparation for next year's courthouse Centennial. 

Kenny Schmitz and Steve Holden of the building service department and local historian Jim Jung were in attendance.

The iron capsule, originally installed in 1916, contained foreign and U.S. coins, photos of then-President Woodrow Wilson, city street scenes, and the results of an October 1875 local election. It also holds a souvenir from the 1916 Panama-California Exposition in San Diego. The 1916 Woodbury board of supervisors is responsible for deciding the artifacts within the capsule. 

On Tuesday, November 21st, the courthouse will open the capsule and officially reveal what is inside. The public is invited to attend the meeting at 3:45 PM on the first floor of the Woodbury Courthouse. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.