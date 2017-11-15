Workers remove time capsule from Woodbury courthouse

On Tuesday, County workers stepped back in time.

Workers, at the Woodbury County Courthouse, removed a time capsule from the building's cornerstone in preparation for next year's courthouse Centennial.

Kenny Schmitz and Steve Holden of the building service department and local historian Jim Jung were in attendance.

The iron capsule, originally installed in 1916, contained foreign and U.S. coins, photos of then-President Woodrow Wilson, city street scenes, and the results of an October 1875 local election. It also holds a souvenir from the 1916 Panama-California Exposition in San Diego. The 1916 Woodbury board of supervisors is responsible for deciding the artifacts within the capsule.

On Tuesday, November 21st, the courthouse will open the capsule and officially reveal what is inside. The public is invited to attend the meeting at 3:45 PM on the first floor of the Woodbury Courthouse.