Sioux City students focused on the impact of sexual assault.



At East High School, students watched the documentary "Audrie and Daisy".



It covers the impact of sexual assault.



Students discussed the topic in groups after it was finished.



Student leaders say it changed the perspective of some freshmen.



"Some kids kind of brush it off and don't think it really happens. Then, watching today, it's really eye-opening for them to see it happens and it's all around us." said Aiden Vanderloo, Student Leader.



Faculty say the activity is intended to help students avoid these situations.



However, if something does happen, they also will know what resources are available.