Local activities planned for Saturday's National Adoption Day

The 9th Annual Adoption Day Celebration in Siouxland is being held November 18th, 2017 at the Woodbury County Courthouse from 10 am to noon. This year's theme is "A Home of Their Own". Our local event is part of the State and National celebration of National Adoption Month.

The event is held to celebrate children finding forever families and raise awareness of the need for families willing to open their hearts and homes to children waiting for adoption. This year's event includes: special music from the Sonshine Band from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Esly Ovando from Community United Methodist Church, activities for children attending with their families (face painting and crafts), refreshments, and speakers sharing state and local proclamations, as well as, adoptive families sharing their personal stories of adoption. The event is open to the public. Additionally, as part of this special day, there will be 8 families from the Siouxland Area finalizing their adoptions.

There is always a need for more families willing to share their hearts and homes with children.

As of 9/30/2017, there are 261 children available for adoption in the Western Service Area (30 counties on the western side of the state). Of those 261 about 48% are ages 0 to 5; 30% are ages 6 to 11, 15% are ages 12 to 15 and 7% are ages 16 to 18. About 1/3 of these children are in their adoptive homes and in the process of finalizing their adoption. The other 2/3's are in various stages in the process of finding permanency. They may be placed in foster homes, with relatives or in congregate care awaiting adoption.

If a family is interested in more information regarding adoption, they may contact Lutheran Services in Iowa at 1-844-574-7787.