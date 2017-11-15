Ground broken for new facility at 185th Air Refueling Wing

The Iowa Air National Guard has broken ground for a new 37-thousand square-foot facility at the 185th Air Refueling Wing.



Work on the new facility began Wednesday morning.



It will be a one-story building constructed at the 185th at the Sioux Gateway Airport.



When complete, the $12.4 million building will house the unit's clinic, food services and communications function, accommodating nearly 500 people.



Right now those facilities are in older buildings that aren't made for those functions.



"This will be a building that's built from the ground up. It will house all of our people that do those jobs so that they can have a good place to work and train. We will be training everything from our brand new people that we get out of high school to our seasoned veterans." said Col. Larry Christensen, 185th Wing Commander.



The new building is slated to be finished in December of 2018.



Once the new facility is complete the existing buildings will be demolished.