A new source of revenue for people in northeast, Nebraska will double as a new source of power for Facebook.

Enel Green Power North America announced construction has begun on the Rattlesnake Creek Wind Project north of Wakefield, Nebraska.

The 320 megawatt wind farm will supply 100 percent of the energy used to power Facebook's new data center in Papillion.

The wind farm will be the second-largest in the state.

Officials say 12 to 16 full-time workers will be hired for the wind farm.