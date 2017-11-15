Camp High Hopes announces 2018 ambassadors

Wednesday was a special day for two people at Camp High Hopes in Sioux City.



The organization announced its 2018 Smiles Ambassadors.



15-year-old Madison Sander-Maurer, of Lawton, was chosen as the child ambassador.



61-year-old Robert "Bobby" Watson, of Onawa, was named as the adult ambassador.



"Any time you're around Bobby and Madison you can't help but be happy. They are both very energetic type of people and we're really thrilled that both of them accepted and that both of them wanted to be this ambassador for 2018." said Chris Liberto, Camp High Hopes Executive Director.



The pair will represent Camp High Hopes at events over the next year.



Camp High Hopes offers year-round recreational programs for young people, and adults, with disabilities, illness and other special needs.