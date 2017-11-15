Local K9 training session receives an assist from industry experts

Some area police were out with their four-legged friends Wednesday.



But it wasn't all fun and games.



They were training the K9's for tracking criminals.



It is a four day course that has been held at open areas around Sioux City.



The officers had an assist from the K9 unit of Winnipeg, Canada.



Officers say they provided a unique perspective.



"Their police tracking dogs are known across the industry as experts in tracking. Their training methods are pretty much superior to anybody else in tracking methods. Learning some of the different techniques that Canada brings to us, it's new for us." said Lt. Todd Trobaugh, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.



Each officer has their own dog.



They say repeating the exercise in different locations helps the dogs continue to improve.