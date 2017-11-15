Work is underway on Riverview Surgical Center in South Sioux Cit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Work is underway on Riverview Surgical Center in South Sioux City, NE

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -

A new development along the Missouri River will offer Siouxlanders a brand new facility for surgical procedures.

Tri-State Specialists has teamed up with Delta Hotel to bring the Riverview Surgical Center to South Sioux City, Nebraska. 

Construction is expected to take a little less than 11 months for the two story private development. Developers say they will take a three month "pause" on construction for the winter. 

The facility will 52,000 square feet. The total price tag for the building and the land are coming in at just under $30-million. $28-million will be spent on new equipment and hospital grade operating rooms. "This project will be redefining the healthcare delivery system in Siouxland by the patients able to come here at one-third the cost of a local surgical procedure in Siouxland, and being able to stay at our facility or some to the Delta Marriott Hotel," says Lee Michael Hilka, CEO of Tri- State Specialists. 

Developers hope to have the surgical center done in February or March of 2019. 

