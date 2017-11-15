Riverview Surgical Center construction underway

The Riverview Surgical Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska is officially under construction.

Tri-State Specialists along with Delta Hotel teamed up to make the new surgical center a reality.

For officials, it's been a project long in the works.

"We've been working on it for two and a half years, and we're trying to, with this project we are going to be redefining the health care delivery system in Siouxland by the patients able to come here at one third the cost of a local surgical procedure in Siouxland and being able to stay at our facility or some to the Delta Marriott Hotel," says Lee Michael Hilka, CEO of Tri-State Specialists.

The facility will be located right along the Missouri River.

The architect of the facility says it will be a great experience for patients and staff.

"This site is very unique. Obviously, on the river so, we stretched the building out along the river, incredible views. It actually helped the layout of the facility. It's a very well laid out facility in my opinion," says Tom Curtis, CEO of Curtis Group Architects.

The 52 thousand square foot surgical center will be located right next to Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City.

This will allow patients who are not ready to return home, to continue to recover with supervised care.

"It's easily accessible for folks that live in Iowa or Nebraska. Surgery centers by their nature are destination locations, so, they're not like retail, they don't have to be on a retail corner. This offers a lot of unique attributes that suite this facility very well," says Mark Samples, President of Prime Healthcare Properties.

The new facility will have 28 million dollars in new equipment and will feature four hospital grade operating rooms.