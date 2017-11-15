MRHD files motion in breach of contract suit with Penn, Belle of Sioux City Casino

Five years ago, Penn National Gaming and the Belle of Sioux City Casino filed a breach of contract lawsuit against its former local non profit, Missouri River Historical Development Incorporated, or MRHD.

Now, MRHD is asking a Polk County judge to rule in their favor over outstanding claims.

In court documents, filed last week, MRHD requested a hearing to present oral arguments on a motion to settle the 2012 lawsuit.

Penn National Gaming alleges MRHD was trying to replace them with another casino operator before their contract expired in July 2012.

One year later, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission granted a state gaming license to the Hard Rock Casino and MRHD.

The Belle of Sioux City Casino was ordered to close in July 2014.

Penn's breach of contract case against MRHD has been continued to January of 2019.

